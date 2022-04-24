Dhami Govt to soon make Lal Batti appointments

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 21 Apr: Highly placed sources in BJP today claimed that the Dhami Government is ready to make Lal Batti Aappointments sooner than later. According to the sources, dozens of appointments are likely to be made soon. So far, in the past one month after taking over as CM, Dhami has refrained from even appointing personal staff at the CMO.

However, not only the personal staff at the Chief Minister’s Office is likely to be appointed soon, but several dozens of Lal Batti appointments are also likely. Sources said that an intense exercise within the party is underway in this regard.

It may be recalled that, five years ago, the then Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat, had refrained from making Lal Batti appointments for a long time, which made him unpopular within the party. Sources, however, add that while dozens of Lal Batti appointments are likely soon, filling up of the three remaining vacancies in the Dhami Cabinet isn’t expected anytime soon. It may also be pertinent to recall that Trivendra Singh Rawat in his four-year period as CM had not filled up three vacancies at all.

Sources add that, this time, the party will not like to repeat the mistake of keeping the party cadre waiting endlessly for Lal Batti appointments and therefore intense discussions are already underway in this regard. It is claimed that BJP’s National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh will likely reach Dehradun on 24 April and hold some party level meetings here. Lal Batti appointment is one of the major issues on the agenda, besides the Champawat bypoll.

Sources further claim that at least two dozen BJP leaders and workers could be appointed to Lal Batti posts with rank equivalent to cabinet minister and another two dozen on rank equivalent to Minister of State. The party has already given its go ahead to the state unit for the Lal Batti appointments. They also claimed that not many of the sitting MLAs are likely to be appointed to these Lal Batti posts except perhaps a few.