Dhami Govt to table budget of approx. Rs 90,000 crores

Cabinet Decisions

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 21 Feb: A meeting of the State Cabinet was held at the Secretariat here, today, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. About 19 proposals were approved in the cabinet meeting. No media briefing was held today as the budget session of the state assembly has already been convened.

However, sources confirmed that the Cabinet today approved the state budget to be tabled in the coming session of the state assembly for the Financial Year 2024-25. Sources claimed that the government is likely to table a state annual budget of approximately Rs 90,000 crores for the FY 2024-25. In all, 19 proposals were approved by the cabinet in the meeting.

In addition, the Governor’s address to be delivered on the first day of the budget session starting on 26 February was also approved in the meeting. Along with this, the Dhami cabinet has approved amendments to the Gangster Act. Provisions regarding child labour, bonded labour, fake currency and human trafficking have been included in the Gangster Act. In future, if any criminal indulges in such activities, then action will be taken against him under the Gangster Act once the amendment bill is passed in the state assembly.

Some important decisions taken by the Cabinet included approval of the proposal of amendment in RERA Act (Real Estate Regulatory Authority Act). These amendments have been proposed in the wake of the recent changes directed by the Centre in order to strengthen RERA in public interest.

A proposal was approved related to the new industrial policy, under which the stamp duty will now have to be paid in full during registration. However, later, 50 percent of the stamp duty would be refunded. The Cabinet also approved the construction project and works related to Jamrani (Haldwani) and Song (Dehradun) rivers dam projects. Under the approved works, a drinking water supply plan will be made and in the catchment area of the dams, groundwater boring will be completely banned. The cabinet also approved a proposal to run mobile pathology labs in all the districts. In the first phase it will be started in four districts.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to make BEd mandatory for the appointment of teachers in art and drawing subjects. The cabinet also approved a proposal to make the degree of Sangeet Prabhakar as mandatory for the appointment of music teacher and to increase the duration of Sangeet Prabhakar degree to six years. As per the cabinet’s approval, LT Grade teachers can now be transferred once for inter-divisional transfer (from Garhwal to Kumaon and vice versa).

As per the decision of the cabinet taken today, the duration of training for the post of Village Development Officer (VDO) will now be only two months. Whereas, earlier it was of 6 months. Earlier, there was no provision of salary during training but now salary will also be given during this period.

