Dhami Govt will provide 24,000 jobs this year: Suresh Joshi

BJP to launch Sewa Pakhwada on Modi’s birthday

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 14 Sep: BJP State Spokesperson Suresh Joshi today claimed that the Pushkar Singh Dhami Government has given 12,000 direct jobs so far and by the end of this year will provide a total of 24,000 jobs.

Addressing a press conference at BJP State Headquarters here, today, Joshi claimed that this figure is highest among all the governments of Uttarakhand till now.

On this occasion, he also released a list of party spokespersons who will address conferences across the state during the ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ to be launched on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday which falls on 17 September.

Joshi said that the party is going to celebrate Modi’s birthday extensively through various service programmes in the form of Sewa Pakhwada till 2 October. Reminding that 17 September is also the occasion of Vishwakarma Day, he said that the Sewa Pakhwada will be launched involving artisans and people associated with handicrafts. Exhibitions of handicrafts will also be organised on that day in all the district headquarters in Uttarakhand. Joshi added that, as part of this campaign, blood donation camps will also be organised at the constituency level in the plains and at the district level in the hill districts on 18 September. The party will try to donate the required amount of blood in the district to the health department and, in future, as per the need, the blood donor list of the party workers will also be handed over to the department. He said that between 19 and 24 September, in coordination with the Health Department, the Ayushman Bhava programme will be run at the village level and it will be ensured that all people get Ayushman cards. On 24 September, the ‘Mann Ki Baat programme will also be heard with public participation at the booth level. After which a meeting of the party’s Booth Committees and Panna Pramukhs will be held, in which all the workers have to complete the work of booth verification through OTP.

Joshi added that, on 24 September, tribute programmes will be organised at the booth level on the birth anniversary of party leader, the late Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. A contact campaign will be completed intensively from 26 September to 1 October. The achievements of the government and the party would be highlighted amongst the people living in the slums by holding special public relations camps. Along with this, a special sanitation campaign will be conducted in public places on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October.

Joshi reminded that the birthday of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami falls on 16 September and this day will be observed as Youth Sankalp Day at the state level and people would be made aware of the historical work of the BJP Government done under leadership of Dhami for Youth Welfare. He claimed that the concern that the young Chief Minister of the state has shown for the employment of the youth is historic. Under the protection of anti-copying law, he has already provided around 10 thousand government jobs so far during his tenure and it is expected that the state government will be able to provide a total of 24 thousand government jobs this year, itself, which will be an all-time record since the formation of the state. In addition, employment generation has also taken place on a large scale under various schemes related to the private sector and self-employment. The BJP Spokesman claimed that the youth of the state are happy with the efforts of their young Chief Minister and are excited to celebrate his birthday as Youth Sankalp Day. As per the instructions of the central leadership, it is also necessary to upload the related activities on the NaMo App and Saral App for effective monitoring of all the programmes.

On this occasion, state media in-charge Manveer Chauhan released a list of speakers who will be holding press conferences in various places during the Sewa Pakhwada. As per the list, Manveer Singh Chauhan will hold a press conference in Uttarkashi and Tehri, Vipin Kainthola in Rishikesh, Virendra Bisht in Haridwar, Hemant Dwivedi in Pauri and Kotdwar, Vikas Bhagat in Almora, Prakash Rawat in Haldwani and Naveen Thakur in Kashipur and Rudrapur. State spokespersons Madhu Bhatt, Virendra Bisht, Vipin Kainthola, Sunita Vidyarthi, co-media in-charge Rajendra Negi and Sanjeev Verma were also present at the press conference.