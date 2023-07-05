Dhami Govt’s trademark has been transparency: Mahendra Bhatt

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Jul: The BJP today described the Dhami government’s two-year term as full of bold and historic decisions taken in public interest and claimed that this has not only accelerated the pace of development in the state, but also created an environment of transparency and a campaign against corruption. Speaking informally with the media persons at the party headquarters here on the occasion of completion of two years in power of Pushkar Singh Dhami Government, State BJP President Mahendra Bhatt claimed that all the decisions of Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami are being appreciated across the country today and some states are preparing to follow those decisions. He asserted that in order to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and resolve for a strong Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami , is moving fast to achieve the goal of making the current decade as the decade of Uttarakhand by 2025. Bhatt claimed that under the Dhami government, the state is moving on the path of all-round development with various schemes for the welfare of all sections of society including youth, women, farmers. With these decisions, the public’s faith in the government has also increased, which is a big achievement, he claimed.

Bhatt said that the Dhami government has worked to root out the mafia involved in rigging the recruitments by bringing the country’s most stringent anti-copying law and by ensuring the arrest of the mafia. Despite the opposition’s protest, the CM has remained firm on his decision and today, under the protection of this law, the youth are appearing in the recruitment examinations under a transparent and clean process. To give full rights to the half population of the state, the promise of giving 30 percent horizontal reservation in government jobs to mother power was fulfilled. Similarly, the efforts to give 10 percent reservation in honour of the statehood agitationists have fructified today.

Describing the implementation of the harshest anti mass-conversion law as a bold and far-reaching decision of Chief Minister Dhami , Bhatt claimed that it would break the back of those who are conspiring to change the demography in the land of God. Strict legal action is being taken against those who are involved in illegal religious encroachments and love jihad and are being sent behind bars. Similarly, on the instructions of CM Dhami , after one year long and extensive process, the committee formed for Uniform Civil Code has prepared the draft of the law. This effort of the state is being appreciated across the country today. This is the reason why along with many states, the Centre is also considering the draft prepared by Uttarakhand for implementation.