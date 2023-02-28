Dhami hails women Sarpanches, SHGs for contributing to U’khand’s progress

2 women sarpanches from U’khand to be honoured with Central Award

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has congratulated Kavita Devi of Bageshwar district and Nikita Chauhan of Dehradun district for being selected for the Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman 2023 by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. Dhami said that women sarpanches of Uttarakhand getting this honour is a matter of pride for the people of the state, especially the women. This honour is recognition of the extraordinary contribution of women leadership at the grassroots level in Uttarakhand. He felt that this honour would inspire all those people who are working to make their villages clean and conserve water. He observed that the village heads and sarpanches have an important role in making villages clean, building ODF plus model villages, every house water mission and water conservation. He further observed that, in Uttarakhand, women village heads, women sarpanches, women sanitation workers, women self-help groups, Asha and Anganwadi workers are making extraordinary contribution to the development of the state through their effective leadership and management at the ground level.

It may be recalled that International Women’s Day week is to be celebrated from 4 March onwards under the Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. This year, two women from Uttarakhand have also been selected for the Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman 2023.

President Droupadi Murmu and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will honour these two women sarpanches among others at a special function to be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on 4 March. Sarpanch Kavita Devi from district Bageshwar and Sarpanch Nikita Chauhan from Dehradun district have been chosen for the Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman for the year 2023 by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, for their excellent work and exceptional contribution towards making their villages ODF (free from open defecation) plus model.