Dhami highlights relevance of PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address along with the children of ‘Rashtriya Ashram Paddati Vidyalaya’, Adhoiwala, in the auditorium of the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities, here, today.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi was also present on the occasion.

Dhami said on the occasion that, through the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked on giving global recognition to those who have done commendable work in various fields in the country.

In his address, the Prime Minister mentioned the Festival organised in Goa from 6 to 8 January, in which more than 50,000 participated and, during which, many programmes were also organised for the disabled. He added that many commendable works are being done for the welfare of the disabled under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

He recalled that the United Nations General Assembly approved celebration of International Yoga Day every year on 21 June and observance of 2023 as International Millet Year at India’s persuasion under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He announced that millet dishes would also be served at the two meetings to be held for the G-20 in the state. This would be a golden opportunity to obtain recognition for millets at the international level.

Dhami also reminded that the PM expressed concern on the proper disposal of e-waste.

“We have to promote e-based technology in the state to collect and recycle e-waste,” the CM declared. He said that the e-based technology of Roorkee’s Attero Recycling was mentioned by the Prime Minister in this regard.

Dhami said he was honoured to have attended the session with the students today. He also encouraged the children by interacting with them.