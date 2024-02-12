Dhami inaugurates projects worth Rs. 202.14 cr; Nari shakti hailed

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

ALMORA, 10 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Livelihood Festival (Didi Bhuli Haath Lagal, Uttarakhand Haul Amrit Kaal) organised at Hawalbagh, here on Saturday. On this occasion, the also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 202.14 crore- projects worth Rs 117.03 crore were inaugurated while foundation was laid for Rs 85.13 crore projects .

Chief Minister did a symbolic worship of ten girls in the form of goddess Shakti and on being blessed by them, wished for the happiness and prosperity of the state. He interacted directly with 21 women entrepreneurs in the Ruler Business Incubator. In the programme, President of Ujjwala Cooperative Kamla Latwal detailed the Chief Minister about the work done in the field of Cooperative. She informed that in the financial year 2022-23, a turnover of Rs 98 lakh was achieved, out of which the Cooperative members received a dividend of Rs 10.15 lakh. Bhavana Sharma, associated with Ruler Business Incubator RBI, lauded the Chief Minister for implementing Uniform Civil Code across the state. Lalita Kandpal narrated on the mushroom production being done by her. Manager RBI Yogesh Bhatt said that the target set to create 5,000 Lakhpati Didis of Almora district has been achieved before scheduled time.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami asserted that his government is dedicated to the uplift of ‘mother’ power. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is continuously organising various programmes for the welfare of women. He reminded that he has fulfilled the promise made to the public by passing UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in Uttarakhand. He also termed the Uniform Civil Code as a milestone in the development of the country and women. He said that the Uniform Civil Code is not for any caste or religious community but in the interest of the entire state.

Dhami said that he is feeling overwhelmed after coming to Almora, the holy land of Goljyu Devata. He expressed his gratitude to the people of Almora for welcoming him so warmly. He said that this crowd helps in energising his resolve. He noted that this land of a few kings has preserved its cultural characteristics. Here organic agriculture, dairy development and APN have their own identity. By giving impetus to these features, a new dimension of development will begin in Almora. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government is moving forward on the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas. He also claimed that the double engine government is working to create a record development in the state.

Later Dhami inspected the stalls and artisan galleries set up by various departments in the ‘Matri Shakti Livelihood Mahotsav’. He also appreciated various products made by women, like grinding mountain salt and ghee. He also inspected the copper craft products, handloom products manufactured by the local people as well as various projects made by school students on scientific principles. He said that the government is giving a new identity to local products through innovations along with the ‘One District-Two Products’ scheme.

In the programme, the Chief Minister also distributed cheques to the women doing excellent work to further encourage them. He said that this amount will increase the economy of women and will also be helpful in creating employment. Loan cheques worth Rs 111 crore to women to promote entrepreneurship were handed over. He also announced construction of a stadium in Bhatrauj Khan and irrigation pumping scheme and several road projects .

Referring to the recent violence in Haldwani, the Chief Minister stated that in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, people have been living happily and peacefully. The climes of this Devbhoomi will not be allowed to deteriorate. He said that whoever tries to tarnish the image of the state will be dealt with strictly. Continuous action to remove encroachment from government land is going on in the entire state and it will continue. He said that anyone who obstructs government work will be dealt with strictly.