Dhami is busiest campaigner so far in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 3 Feb: Forced to cancel his chopper flight to Khatima due to bad weather, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today addressed rallies in Haridwar (Rural) and Jaspur constituencies. He then headed for Khatima from where he is contesting the assembly election. So far, in a badly affected poll campaign due to Covid restrictions imposed by the Election Commission, Dhami remains the busiest politician and is trying to reach out to the voters in as many constituencies as possible. Every day, he is campaigning in three to four constituencies, going door to door, as this is the only permitted form of campaigning in the current elections apart from small scale public meetings where the maximum attendance of only up to 500 is permitted.

Strict Covid restrictions imposed by the Election Commission have badly affected physical campaigning for the Assembly Elections in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa. As a result, the big rallies by the star campaigners are missing in the current campaign even as just about 10 days are left for polling in Uttarakhand. Both, the BJP and Congress have released lists of 30 star campaigners each to lead the campaign, but with Covid protocols and restrictions in place, the role of star campaigners is rather limited. BJP President JP Nadda was also forced to cancel his proposed trip to Uttarakhand today on account of bad weather.

Sources in BJP claimed that efforts were underway to get UP CM Yogi Adityanath to address some rallies in Uttarakhand, as he is originally from here and immensely popular, but the programmes have not been confirmed as yet. Yogi may also be forced to address virtual rallies in Uttarakhand given the circumstances.

Today, bad weather also played spoilsport. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami could not fly to Khatima and therefore he had to travel by road first to Haridwar Rural and then Udham Singh Nagar, where he addressed a rally in Jaspur. He will stay in Khatima tonight according to sources.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a roadshow in Laldhang in support of BJP candidate Swami Yateeswaranand. During this, he gave the slogan ‘Abki Baar, 60 Paar’. The road show started from the BJP office and ended at Gandhi Chowk via the market. Villagers and workers welcomed the Chief Minister by showering flowers in the road show. The Chief Minister offered prayers and offered Ardas at a local Gurdwara there. He said that all-round development of Laldhang area has taken place under the leadership of local MLA Swami Yatiswaranand. A drinking water scheme is being constructed as well as a road to Haridwar, bridge over River Ravasan and a community health centre.

Targeting the opposition, he said that Congress and other parties are only engaged in creating baseless issues while the BJP is focussed on development. Swami Yateeswaranand said that development work is going on in Laldhang area with schemes worth crores. Hundreds of BJP workers were present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Dhami appealed to the voters of Haridwar Rural constituency to vote for Swami Yateeshwaranand in order to ensure continued development.

In Jaspur, he appealed to the people to vote for and support the BJP candidate, Dr Shailendra Mohan Garg. It may be recalled that Garg, a former MLA, had switched over from Congress to BJP in 2016 but had narrowly lost the Election in 2017 and has been retained as BJP candidate from Jaspur. This rally was broadcast live on Facebook by the BJP.