Dhami launches CM’s Mahalaxmi Yojana for newborn girl child

Dehradun, 17 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the Chief Minister’s Mahalaxmi Yojna at a function organised at the CM’s Camp office here today. On this occasion, Dhami and Women Empowerment & Child Development Minister Rekha Arya distributed Mahalaxmi kits to the beneficiary women. The Chief Minister distributed Mahalaxmi kits to the selected beneficiary mothers and newborn babies. A total of 16929 beneficiaries of all the districts have been benefitted in the entire state.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign in the country. The result of the vision of the Prime Minister was that this campaign had created a wide public awareness in respect of girl child and the importance of her education. This had also resulted in an improvement in the sex ratio in the country, he added. The Chief Minister said that if one looked around it could be seen that daughters took more care of their parents than sons. In the present times, there was no area in life where daughters had not achieved success. The Chief Minister said that Nanda Gaura Devi Kanyadhan Yojana was an important scheme to encourage daughters. Mukhyamantri Vatsalya Yojana had also been started recently for the Covid affected children.

Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya said that the people ought to end the dual mentality and take forward the daughters. Nature and Constitution had given the message of equality. That is why it was necessary to encourage girls. Men and women had equal importance in the society. The idea of discrimination ought to end.

The Mukhyamantri Mahalaxmi Yojna, aims towards ensuring nutrition and extra care of the mother and the girl child after delivery, the Mukhyamantri Mahalaxmi Kit was being provided to the mother and the newborn girl child on the birth of the first two girls / twin girls.

Secretary Hari Chandra Semwal and other departmental officers were present on the occasion.

It was informed that to avail the benefits of the scheme, one was required to register and the Aanganwadi Centres and submit copy of Government or Private Mata-Shishu Raksha Card (MCP Card) alongwith the application. In case of an accidental delivery, a certificate issued by the Anganwadi worker / mini worker / ASHA worker / doctor for the same). In addition the family register had also to be submitted along.