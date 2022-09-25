Dhami launches Sustainable Development Goals Signature Campaign

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 23 Sept: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, today, launched the Sustainable Development Goals Signature Campaign on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of the Sustainable Development Goals at the Secretariat, here, and released a video related to SDGs. He said that to achieve these 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, the departments will have to move forward as per the roadmap. Public participation and full cooperation of social institutions is also important to achieve these goals.

Dhami added that Uttarakhand’s ranking has improved in the Sustainable Development Goals but more efforts are needed to bring the state to the first position. In 2018, Uttarakhand was ranked 10th in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, while the state is currently ranked fourth. Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has a wealth of natural resources which should be put to good use, he asserted.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram, Arvind Singh Hyanki, Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, and CEO, CPPGG, Dr Manoj Pant were present on the occasion.