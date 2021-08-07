Dhami makes first visit to VS Bhawan after becoming CM

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DERHADUN, 6 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today entered his office at the Vidhan Sabha Bhawan for the first time after taking over as CM. A havan and puja were performed at his office, before he occupied his chair. The CM also planted a sapling in the Vidhan Sabha compound on the occasion. Chief Minister Dhami said that the assembly was the temple of democracy. He had come to the Vidhan Sabha many times as an MLA, but had come to the Assembly office for the first time as the chief servant of Uttarakhand. Remembering the martyrs of the Uttarakhand movement and the statehood agitationists, he said he would strive hard to fulfil the hopes, aspirations and dreams of the people of the state. He promised he would contribute to the development of Uttarakhand in accordance with the expectations of the people. Present on the occasion were Cabinet Ministers Arvind Pandey, Ganesh Joshi, Yatishwaranand, MLAs Rajesh Shukla, Chandan Ram Das, Kunwar Pranav Singh ‘Champion’, Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’, Khajan Das, Shakti Lal Shah and senior BJP leaders Anil Goyal, Tarun Mittal, Ajendra Ajay, etc.