Dhami makes several announcements for Purola region

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Bishu Fair organised in the courtyard of Someshwar Temple in Jakhol, Uttarkashi, today. In his address on the occasion, he said that the importance of this fair was not just restricted to religion and faith but also the folk culture of the region. This folk culture of Rawai-Jaunsar region had several unique aspects.

Dhami declared that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all-round development of Uttarakhand is taking place. The people of Purola had placed their stamp of approval on Modi’s development vision for Uttarakhand by ensuring BJP’s win and, for this, he was grateful to them.

The Chief Minister recalled that for the past two years, the Char Dham Yatra had been greatly impacted due to Corona, but this time the Yatra would run on a large scale, for which the government is fully prepared. The aim of the government is to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the devotees of the country and the world coming for the Char Dham Yatra this year. He asserted that tourism is promoted with the motto of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister also said that, as per the vision of the Prime Minister, the third decade of the 21st century would be the decade of Uttarakhand. Every resident of the state would have to contribute. He claimed that the promises made by the government to the people were being fulfilled. A draft would also be prepared on the proposed Uniform Civil Code in the state as promised by the BJP, for which a committee would be constituted soon.

He reminded that the government had promised the public that 3 cylinders would be given free of cost to the poor families in a year. This would soon be implemented. Along with this, orders had also been issued to raise old age pension and give it to, both, husband and the wife. Apart from this, orders had also been issued to increase the honorarium of sanitation workers and for free treatment of statehood agitationists in the state’s hospitals.

The CM also made several announcements on this occasion. He announced that the government would work on declaring Purola and the surrounding area a horticulture area and fruit belt and provide incentives for these. He further announced that the Primary Health Centre in Mori would be upgraded to Community Health Centre under Block Mori. The Late Barfia Lal Juwantha Community Health Centre in Purola Block would also be upgraded to a Sub District Medical Hospital. A degree college would be established in the new academic session at Burnigard located in Naugaon block. He further promised construction of the Mori-Netwad-Sankri-Jakhol motor road.

A large number of local people, including MLA, Purola, Durgeshwar Lal, BJP district president Ramesh Chauhan, BJP state media in-charge Manveer Chauhan, Bishu Mela Committee (Jakhol) President Ganga Singh Rawat, were present on the occasion.