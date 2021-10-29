Dhami offers prayers at Badrinath Shrine

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun/Gopeshwar, 28 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Badrinath Dham today and offered special prayers to the Deity and wished for the prosperity of the country and the state.

During the puja ceremony, Rawal Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri and Dharmadhikari Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal were also present. The CM was accompanied by Chief Secretary SS Sandhu. The visit assumes particular importance in view of the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kedarnath on 5 November and there is a likelihood of discussion between the two leaders regarding development and reconstruction work at Badrinath.

While in Badrinath, Dhami interacted with the pilgrims and also enquired about the travel arrangements to and from Badrinath. Later, talking to reporters, the Chief Minister said that reconstruction and redevelopment work at Badrinath was the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and work on the Master Plan for Badrinath Dham was underway at present. He reminded media persons that an amount of Rs 250 crores had already been received for Badrinath from the Centre.

The CM, along with Chief Secretary SS Sandhu, also inspected the works being carried out under the master plan in Badrinath Dham. The Chief Minister also directed that these be expedited.

It may be recalled that Modi is reaching Kedarnath on 5 November to offer prayers. During his visit, Modi is also expected to hold a meeting with Chief Minister Dhami to learn the status of redevelopment works at Badrinath and, hence, Dhami visited Badrinath with the Chief Secretary to get first hand information on the status of redevelopment work there. Even at Kedarnath, the redevelopment work has been mainly funded by the Centre and had been monitored on a regular basis by the PM, through review meetings.