Dhami orders postponement of offline registrations for Yatra till 31 May

CM reviews drinking water, electricity supply situation

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the drinking water and power supply situation in the state with a particular focus on the Char Dham Yatra at a meeting he chaired at the Secretariat, here, today.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials that offline registration should be postponed till 31 May in the public interest from the point of view of security and convenience.

Dhami stated that the devotees should also be encouraged to visit other religious and mythological sites in Uttarakhand. He instructed the Garhwal Commissioner and IG to make a plan in this regard. Along with crowd management at the Chardham Yatra, the number of devotees in the four Dhams, he said, should be determined according to the quotas fixed in this regard. Devotees who have already entered within the borders of Uttarakhand and are waiting for registration and may want go to other religious and tourist places of the state apart from the four Dhams, should be sent there. Char Dham shrines would strictly require registrations. He also directed that the tour operators also be adequately informed about this.

The CM also directed the officials to identify shortcomings in the Chardham Yatra arrangements during the past 10 days and the reasons. Similarly, commendable work done during the yatra should be noted. He instructed Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan to prepare a weekly report in this regard.

Government and police officers given the responsibility as nodal officers in Kedarnath and Yamunotri should remain in the field continuously and cooperate with the DMs and the police. He also issued instructions to ensure availability of adequate doctors and medicines along the yatra routes. All the departments were asked to remain in alert mode all 24 hours.

During the review of the drinking water supply situation, the CM directed that adequate arrangements should be ensured keeping in mind the summer season. In the hills, overhead tanks should be built away from the original water sources. Adequate arrangements for drinking water should be made during the Chardham Yatra. Senior officials were asked to go into the field and oversee the drinking water arrangements. Tankers and generators should also be available.

Regarding electricity supply, the Chief Minister stated that UPCL, UJVNL and PTCUL should work in mutual coordination. He also directed them to ensure adequate supply of electricity as per the demand across the state.