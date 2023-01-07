Dhami orders speedy rehabilitation of affected families

CM chairs meeting on Joshimath subsidence

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while chairing a meeting on the Joshimath land subsidence issue today, directed that a large temporary rehabilitation centre be set up at a safe place immediately. He also directed the officials to ensure immediate evacuation of the people from the danger zone and activate a Disaster Control Room in Joshimath immediately. He also stressed on sector and zonal wise planning in Joshimath at the earliest.

In addition, on the direction of the CM, two important orders were issued today. One was on payment of a grant of Rs 4,000 per family for alternate rental accommodation for those evicted from their houses in the danger zone. This has been initiated by the District Magistrate, Chamoli, after the CM’s approval. So far, 38 families have been evacuated.

The second order is related to deputing an NDRF team in Joshimath to deal with any emergency. For this, a requisition has been sent to the Commandant of 15 Battalion, NDRF, in Gadarpur (Udham Singh Nagar).

During the meeting, the CM sought a detailed report from the Secretary, Disaster Management, Commissioner, Garhwal Division, and District Magistrate, Chamoli, on the situation in Joshimath.

Dhami reviewed with the higher officials the alternative arrangements for the rehabilitation of the distressed families in Joshimath town and the causes of landslides, etc., in the meeting held at the Secretariat, today. Through video conferencing, the Chief Minister sought detailed information about the latest situation in Joshimath from Secretary, Disaster Management, the Commissioner, Garhwal, and District Magistrate, Chamoli. He has given instructions to the officials to ensure alternative arrangements for the distressed families affected by the subsidence.

Dhami said, “In this situation of crisis, there is a need to pay attention to the safety and security of life and property. It is our duty and responsibility to help people in such times. There is a need to expedite the rehabilitation of the people living in the affected areas. Due attention should be paid to what we can do to help the affected in the best possible way. In such times, it is most important to maintain the trust of the people in the government and the administration. In this, the administrative machinery working on the ground will have to work sensitively and keep monitoring the situation. We have to work seriously on the immediate and long term action plan. Along with the immediate action plan, work like treatment and drainage of danger zones should be completed as soon as possible. Our plan of action on the Joshimath issue should be finalised as soon as possible. For us the lives of citizens are most valuable.”

The Chief Minister also directed that all facilities for medical treatment be made available. If necessary, the facility to airlift the people could be set up. The Chief Minister directed that a temporary rehabilitation centre be set up at a safe place immediately. The danger zone should be vacated immediately and a disaster control room set up in Joshimath without any delay. For permanent rehabilitation, a safe place could be located at other places including Pipalkoti and Gauchar. In the less affected areas, too, work needed to begin immediately after preparing a drainage plan. All necessary facilities would be provided in the aid camps. The District Magistrate and the administration ought to remain in constant contact with the local people. Possible danger zones should also be identified. It is necessary to take people to safe places on time. Satellite images could also be used for this. He also stressed on working with team spirit.

Dhami added that Joshimath has religious and cultural importance. Arrangements need to be made to execute the works of immediate importance under disaster management rules. At such a time, care should also be taken that the livelihood of the people is not affected. He instructed the officials to make adequate arrangements for SDRF and NDRF to help the affected and to ensure availability of chopper services if required. The Chief Minister instructed that the works of sewerage, drainage, etc., should be completed in Joshimath before the monsoon.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, Secretary Sachin Kurve, Secretary Dilip Jawalkar, Inspector General of Police, SDRF, Ridhim Agarwal as well as Commissioner, Garhwal, Mandal Sushil Kumar were present through video conferencing in the meeting held at the Secretariat. Secretary, Disaster Management, Dr Ranjit Sinha, District Magistrate, Chamoli, Himanshu Khurana were also present through video conferencing.