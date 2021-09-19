Dhami, Pralhad Joshi participate in several programmes on Modi’s birthday

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today participated in a sanitation drive on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday at Vatika Park in Govindgarh Sewa Basti in Dehradun. He was accompanied by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi during this drive. It may be recalled that Joshi is currently on a two-day tour of Dehradun. He had been recently nominated as Leader in charge of BJP’s Election Campaign in Uttarakhand for the upcoming assembly elections here.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister Dhami said that the country was progressing in every field under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that India was moving ahead rapidly towards self reliance. Dhami also claimed that Uttarakhand was also on the path of rapid progress under the guidance of the Prime Minister.

After their participation in sanitation drive, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi also distributed fruits to the patients at Coronation Hospital to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Modi and they inquired about the wellbeing of the patients admitted there. Following this, the Chief Minister also participated in the Covid vaccination programme at Gandhi Shatabdi Hospital in Dalanwala here.

Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt, State Health and Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, BJP State President and Haridwar MLA Madan Kaushik, local MLAs and many other dignitaries and public representatives were also present on this occasion.

In addition, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also participated in the worship organised in Kedarnath and Gangotri on a virtual mode. The Chief Minister prayed for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.