Dhami promises rapid 9 development in Champawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

CHAMPAWAT, 26 May: With the day of polling nearing in Champawat, both, Congress and BJP leaders have now stepped up the pace of campaigning in Champawat. Today, it was the turn of BJP candidate and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to hold a road show and participate in several rallies as part of his campaign. During the road show and the rally held, today, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the election meeting after conducting road shows at Sharda Chungi, Prajapati Dharamshala and Manihargoth. He promised rapid development in Tanakpur Banbasa area and claimed that these areas would be developed as a role model. On this occasion, former MLA Kailash Gehtodi, BJP District President Deep Chandra Pathak, Municipal Chairman Vipin Kumar, former Chairman Harshvardhan Singh Rawat, Narayan Singh, Subhash Bagoli, Puran Mahra, Harish Haisiyat, Amjad Hussain, Deendayal Aggarwal and Vikram Singh were present.

It may be recalled that for the by-election to the Champawat assembly seat, polling will be held on 31 May, while the counting of votes will be held on 3 June. By virtue of being the sitting CM, Dhami holds an edge over his rival from the Congress, Nirmala Gahatodi. It is for the first time that Nirmala Gahatodi has been fielded as an assembly candidate by the Congress. Sources in Congress claim that the last time candidate as well as two time former MLA Hemesh Kharkwal, who had lost to Kailash Gehtodi of the BJP two times in a row, had declined to contest.

Seeking support from the public, CM Dhami claimed that the development of the state is his top priority. He also said that he would leave no stone unturned in the development of Champawat. He promised that Champawat would in the future be counted among the better of districts of the state. It may be recalled that BJP had restricted the entry of BJP leaders in Champawat to campaign without prior permission of the party. Yesterday, it was the turn of Vikasnagar (Dehradun) MLA Munna Singh Chauhan to campaign in Champawat on behalf of the CM.