Dhami pushes for greater accountability of officials at every level

Now, complaints can be filed round the clock on CM Helpline

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the new format of the Chief Minister Helpline 1905 at the Secretariat, here, today.

In the new version of the CM Helpline, apart from dialling 1905, the facility of web portal, mobile app and audio call recording feature has also been provided. With the new features, the complainants will be able to register their complaints much more conveniently.

Dhami instructed the officers concerned that the complaints received on the Helpline should be reviewed twice a month by the departments concerned. He said he would himself review progress in disposing of the complaints in the last week of every month. He said that people should be made more aware about the Helpline. The general public should get the benefit of this helpline created for redressal of public problems and complaints. He said that good governance is the responsibility of the government and the officers. CM Helpline 1905 can play an important role in fulfilling the government’s objective of simplification, solution, disposal and satisfaction.

The Chief Minister instructed the officers to ensure that the problems of the people are dealt with at the level at which they should ordinarily be resolved. The problems which can be solved at the tehsil level should not unnecessarily reach the level of District Magistrate and those at the district level should not reach the state government. He stressed that the lower level officials should also be held accountable for not resolving the problems of the people, if it is in their power. The CM also called upon the officials to make the Corruption Free App 1064 more powerful.

Dhami instructed the officials to organise the Tehsil Diwas regularly. At the district level, also, the District Magistrate should conduct public hearings every month. He directed that, on the first and third Tuesday of every month, Tehsil Jan Samarpan Diwas should be organised and, on the fourth Tuesday, the District Magistrate should solve public problems by organising the Jan Samarpan Diwas. All public problems and public complaints should be registered online. Only those problems that can’t be resolved at the Tehsil and the district levels for genuine reasons should be referred to the CM’s Office.

Present at the meeting were Additional Chief Secretaries Radha Raturi and Anand Vardhan, Principal Secretary L Fanai, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar, Secretaries R Meenakshi Sundaram, Shailesh Bagoli, Dilip Jawalkar, Arvind Singh Hyanki, Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, BVRC Purushottam, Vinod Raturi, Director, IDTA, Nitika Khandelwal and other senior officials, while the District Magistrates participated in the meeting in virtual mode.