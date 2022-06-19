Dhami reaches Badrinath, inspects ongoing works

By Our Staff Reporter

Badrinath, 17 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami suddenly reached Badrinath this morning. He obtained darshan and offered offering prayers at the Badrinath Shrine wishing for the prosperity of the country and the state. After this, Dhami inspected the ongoing development works in Badrinath town. He also inspected the ongoing master plan works. He inquired about each and every detail with the engineers implementing the plan and said that all the works should be completed in a time bound manner.

The CM also directed the officials to ensure that the pilgrims do not face any problem during their stay and hence, as far as possible, the reconstruction and construction work should be done at night. He was briefed that the works were going on as per the master plan to remodel the Badrinath Town. The plan for the first phase of about Rs 5 crores would be soon implemented. It may be recalled that the main market of the town is being restructured and the passage for the pilgrims is being widened. Dhami reminded that PM Modi had been repeatedly seeking information from him about this project.