Dhami relaunches CM ‘Aanchal Amrit Yojana’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today re-launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Aanchal Amrit Yojana’ at a function organised at a local hotel today. The scheme was withheld during the Corona pandemic period due to certain reasons.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the re-launch of the scheme would go a long way in the development of children and ensuring adequate nutrition to them. He said that just as the mother’s lap protected the child from many problems, the Aanchal Amrit Yojana would definitely help in removing malnutrition among them. He said that the Corona epidemic affected all the sectors, due to which this scheme was also impeded for some time but the government was determined to relaunch it.

The Chief Minister said that under the Yojana, children in the age group of 3 to 6 years would get free fortified sweet and fragrant milk 4 days a week at the Anganwadi centres. He said that 1.70 lakh children of the state would be benefited by this scheme. As a result of this scheme, the nutrition and health of the children would improve significantly. He said that the state government would bring every necessary scheme for children and women so that they could benefit in the true sense.