Dhami says Govt trying to ensure safe evacuation of students from Ukraine 

Dehradun, 26 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today said that a total of 188 students from Uttarakhand are stranded in Ukraine. He said that the government was in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of India regarding their safe evacuation. He added that the state officers were working to bring the students back safely. Parents had been assured of the safe evacuation of their children. It may be recalled that Akanskha from Rishikesh is expected to return to the country by the first flight that took off from Romania for evacuation of 200 odd students from Ukraine. It may be also recalled that the Government of India is trying to get the students at the borders of Ukraine in Romania, Hungary and Poland etc as the air space of Ukraine is currently closed for civil flights due to war.

Meanwhile, DGP Ashok Kumar said that the Police has received information about 188 people of Uttarakhand trapped in Ukraine. The Ministry of External Affairs was making necessary arrangements to get them out. The helpline number of Uttarakhand is 112. The final number of citizens of Uttarakhand trapped in Ukraine has gone up to 188 as of this afternoon. On behalf of the government, this list has been sent to the Ministry of External Affairs. On Friday, Deputy Inspector General of Police Law and Order P Renuka and Superintendent of Police Law and Order Pramod Kumar were nominated as nodal officers on behalf of the government.