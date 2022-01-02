Dhami seeks blessings of seers in Haridwar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

HARIDWAR, 1 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the first sanyasa initiation ceremony of Niranjan Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Maharaj at Jagadguru Ashram Kankhal, in Haridwar today. While addressing the function on this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he has got the opportunity to get the blessings of all the revered saints together because of the initiation ceremony of Niranjan Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Maharaj. He said that blessings of revered saints were necessary for success in life. He said that “Binu Hari Kripa Milhi Na Santa”…. Referring to satsang, he said that satsangs have a great impact in the life of a human being, and anyone’s behaviour and character depended largely on the company he kept. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that whether it was a matter of culture or otherwise, the unprecedented work was being done under the leadership of Prime Minister. Jagadguru Shankaracharya Rajarajeshwarashram, Junapithadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giriji Maharaj, Swami Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Maharaj, Swami Harichetanand, Swami Chidanand Muni, Acharya Bal Krishna, Yug Purush Parmanand Maharaj, Mahant Prem Giriji Maharaj, Pujya Harigiri Maharaj, Mahant Vigyanand Maharaj, Padma, Satpal Brahmachari Maharaj, Devanand Saraswati Maharaj, Tanmay Vashist, General Secretary Shri Ganga Sabha, Rajiv Sharma Municipality President were among those who addressed the gathering on this occasion. The stage was conducted by Akhara Parishad and Mansa Devi Trust President Ravindrapuri Maharaj. On reaching Jagadguru Ashram Kankhal, the Chief Minister was accorded a grand welcome and felicitation. On this occasion, Cabinet Ministers Yatishwaranand, Lalitanand Maharaj, Kamaldas Maharaj, Mahesh Puri Maharaj, BJP District President Dr Jaipal Singh Chauhan, General Secretary Vikas Tiwari, District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey, Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Yogendra Singh Rawat, SDM Puran Singh Rana, City Magistrate Awadhesh Kumar Singh along with concerned officials were present. Chief Minister also made a courtesy visit to Junapeethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri after reaching Harihar Ashram. International wrestling player Subbita Phogat was also present on the occasion.