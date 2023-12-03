Dhami seeks Central approval and aid for large number of projects

CM calls on PM Modi , invites him to Global Investors ‘ Summit

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 2 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today, and invited him to inaugurate the Global Investment Conference being organised in Dehradun on 8 and 9 December. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the guidance and cooperation given during the evacuation of workers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel. The Chief Minister said that it is due to the guidance of the PM and the help accorded by him in making available on time all the necessary resources and human assistance for the rescue operation that the rescue operation proved to be successful. Dhami also thanked the PM for continuously monitoring this critical situation and boosting the morale of the people, workers and their families associated with this campaign. It was due to this that all those engaged in the rescue operation were able to save all the 41 workers trapped in the tunnel and evacuate them safely.

The Chief Minister also discussed various other issues related to the state with the Prime Minister. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for including the Jamrani Dam Project under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and approving the budget of Rs 1730.21 crores for this. Along with this, Dhami further requested approval of Rs 2460 crore sas financial assistance for capital expenditure of Saung River Dam Drinking Water Project and financial assistance of Rs 3,000 crores as special financial assistance for upgradation of Jolly Grant Airport. The Chief Minister also discussed various other issues related to the state with the Prime Minister. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for including the Jamrani Dam Project under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and approving the budget of Rs 1730.21 crores for this. Along with this, Dhami further requested approval of Rs 2460 crore sas financial assistance for capital expenditure of Saung River Dam Drinking Water Project and financial assistance of Rs 3,000 crores as special financial assistance for upgradation of Jolly Grant Airport.

Dhami also urged the PM to set up All India Ayurveda Institute in Rishikul Ayurvedic College campus, Haridwar and to include Uttarakhand in the Kiwi Feasibility Study being run in collaboration with New Zealand in the country.

The Chief Minister also urged PM Modi to approve the 20 DPRs for roads and approval of Rs 1,000 crores for construction of 508 km roads for the development of Manaskhand Mandir Mala Project and for easy travel to Pithoragarh. He also requested that Ranikhet-Bhatronjkhan motor road be declared as a national highway.

The Chief Minister further urged the Prime Minister to approve three tunnel projects of Jolingkong-Bedang 5 km, Sipu-Tola 22 km and Milam Lapthal 30 km in Kumaon and to approve full financing of the Tanakpur-Bageshwar Railway Scheme as a national project. He also requested the Prime Minister to ask the Airport Authority of India to begin the operation of fixed wing aircraft from Naini-Saini Airport and for expansion of Pantnagar Airport and establishment of Government Ayurveda College and Research Centre in Kumaon region.

The Chief Minister also sought the approval of the Centre for development and construction of various proposed hydro power projects on Dhauliganga and Gauri Ganga rivers in Pithoragarh district and for development and construction of 11 undisputed hydropower projects in Alaknanda, Bhagirathi and its tributaries with a total power generation capacity of 771 MW. He also sought the Centre’s approval for development and construction of 10 power projects with total capacity of 1352 MW recommended by Expert Committee-2 on the above mentioned rivers and their tributaries.