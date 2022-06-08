Dhami, Shivraj Chouhan visit accident site, announce ex-gratia compensation

By Our Staff Reporter

Damta (Uttarkashi), 6 Jun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the bus accident site near Rikhaukhad Damta on the Yamunotri National Highway this morning.

Chief Ministers Dhami and Chauhon, on the occasion, interacted with the relatives of pilgrims who died in the bus accident and expressed their deepest condolences. Both the CMs also interacted with the pilgrims of Madhya Pradesh traveling in another bus.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan said that he inspected the site of the incident along with the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. The MP Government was in constant touch with the Uttarakhand Government as soon as it received information about the incident, yesterday. The relief and rescue operations were started immediately by the district administration under the direction of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Everyone acted as swiftly as possible in the rescue operation. The bodies were pulled out from the deep gorge by the district administration and local residents at night itself. The post-mortem and Panchnama proceedings were done expeditiously.

The mortal remains of the passengers have been sent to Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun. These will be airlifted to Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) via an army helicopter and from there the bodies would be sent to their respective homes.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the heart-wrenching bus accident. The Chief Minister said that despite making arrangements for registration to ensure the security of the pilgrims coming to Chardham Yatra and for a smooth and strong journey, this incident happened, which was very tragic. He added that the Prime Minister personally took cognisance of this incident. The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh also continued to seek information about the incident on the phone first and then personally reached the spot. The rescue operation was carried out swiftly by the District Administration, SDRF, NDRF and Police. The mortal remains of the pilgrims were removed from the gorge. The state government would ensure that the mortal remains reach of the dead pilgrims reach their homes as soon as possible. The bodies of the pilgrims were sent to Jolly Grant Airport via road from Damta.

The Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and the Madhya Pradesh government have announced compensation for the families of the deceased and the injured. From the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, Rs 2 lakh, each, has been announced to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand to the injured, while the Madhya Pradesh government will give Rs 5 lakh, each, to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand to the injured.

Dhami added that the Uttarakhand Government would also give compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Purola MLA Durgeshwar Lal, Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar, DIG Karan Singh Naganyal, DM, Uttarkashi, Abhishek Ruhela, DM, Tehri, Eva Ashish Srivastava, SP Aparna Yaduvanshi, District President, BJP, Ramesh Chauhan, State Media Incharge, BJP, Manbir Singh Chauhan, SDM Chatar Singh Chauhan, Shalini Negi and other public representatives and officials were present during the visit of the CMs of Uttarakhand and MP.