Dhami spends informal evening with media persons

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 3 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today invited select journalists from the state and hosted high tea for them. Though, it was no special occasion and he did not have any special information to share with them, the get-together was hosted interestingly on the day before he completes his first month in power.

He had taken oath on 4 July as CM and was elected the new leader of the BJP Legislative Party on 3 July.

Dhami arrived at the Janata Durbar Hall, where the party had been hosted and mingled for well over an hour with the media persons, chatting with them very informally. He did not sit on the stage or share any information with them, nor did he list any of his “achievements” today with them but just moved around and interacted very informally. He was candid and did not exhibit any air of power. Such occasions are rather rare in Uttarakhand and have become even rarer ever since the advent of the Corona pandemic.