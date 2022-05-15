Dhami stresses on smart policing for Char Dham Yatra

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the administrative building of IRB-II located at Suddowala and also laid the foundation stone for the second phase of the buildings. Speaking on the occasion, the CM emphasised that instructions had been given to all departments and agencies to ensure quality of the construction works undertaken by them.

The Chief Minister said that the Char Dham Yatra is in full swing in Uttarakhand, and to manage the Yatra effectively, the role of the police is very important. It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that the pilgrims take home a good impression of hospitality in Uttarakhand and spread this message across the country and the world. He said that Uttarakhand is a tourism state and police are its brand ambassador. To realise the motto of the police, “friendship, service and security”, the force would have to work wholeheartedly. Before the start of Char Dham Yatra, many important meetings were organised to ensure proper arrangements. A meeting was also held with the representatives of all the areas related to the Chardham Yatra.

Chief Minister Dhami said that all the deaths that occurred in the Char Dham Yatra recently were due to health complications. While directing the officers of the Police, the Chief Minister said that the Department ought to strictly follow the rules and take extra precautions by making optimum use of technology for smart policing.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is a budding state. The state had reached its 22nd year, in which the police had an important role to play. Special training of policemen working in different branches like SOG, STF, Cyber Cell ought to conducted regularly. To encourage the policemen to carry on the good work they had done during the Covid period, the government had paid an honorarium to them. He said that the recruitment process of 1700 constables is underway in the state. The government would continue the recruitment of police personnel in future also. He said the proposal for the formation of an IRB 3 Battalion in Gairsain had been received which would be examined sympathetically.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Radha Raturi said that the government is working with the spirit of simplification, solution and satisfaction. She said the police personnel always worked as first responders and, at the Char Dham, too, the police are playing their role very well. She said that the police personnel ought to behave politely with the pilgrims so that the image of Uttarakhand could be further improved. The Additional Chief Secretary gave special emphasis on women and children of the police family and suggested important steps for their welfare. Director General of Police Ashok Kumar gave a detailed briefing on the formation of IRB, its use and future action plans. MLA, Sahaspur, Sahdev Singh Pundir, ADG PVK Prasad and other officers of the police department were present on the occasion.