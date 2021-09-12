Dhami takes a boat ride at Tehri Lake, promises rapid development of tourist site

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Tehri Lake in Koti Colony during his one-day district tour. He also took a boat ride during his visit to the Lake along with party MLAs from Tehri district. Besides this, he also inspected the Dobra-Chanti bridge floating huts. He promised rapid development of infrastructure to make it a world class tourist destination. He directed the consultant company hired for the purpose to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) in three months. With this project of Rs 1200 crores, infrastructure is proposed to be augmented around the lake. The government claims that this would provide employment to a large number of local people. The Chief Minister said that the Government was making all possible efforts to make Tehri Lake a world-class tourist destination. On this occasion Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal, Local MLA Dhan Singh Negi, MLA Ghansali Shakti Lal Shah, MLA Pratapnagar Vijay Singh Pawar District Magistrate, Eva Ashish Shrivastava, Senior Superintendent of Police Tripti Bhatt, Additional Director Tourism Poonam Chand, etc., were also present.