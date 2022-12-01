Dhami thanks PM Modi, Giriraj for release of Rs 220 crores under PMGSY

Small aircraft flights soon from Chinyalisaur & Gauchar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Nov: An amount of Rs 220. 25 crores has been released under PMGSY from the Government of India to Uttarakhand. The Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, released the amount as second instalment under PMGSY. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh for the release of the amount and stated that this would accelerate the projects under PMGSY in the state.

In an unrelated development, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has written a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informing him that the services of small aircraft from Chinyalisaur and Gauchar would be included in the tender of Udan 5.0 Scheme. The Union Minister also stated in his letter that Fly Big Airline had been directed to start fixed wing aircraft services from Pithoragarh.

It will start operations from 31 January, 2023. Under this, fixed wing services on Pithoragarh-Pantnagar, Pantnagar-Pithoragarh, Pithoragarh-Hindon, Hindon-Pithoragarh, Pithoragarh-Dehradun, Dehradun-Pithoragarh routes will be operated by Fly Big.

The Union Minister has stated in his letter that the OLS survey was conducted on 9 November, 2022, by the Airport Authority of India to develop Pantnagar Airport as an International Airport. Its charter is being prepared. A pre-feasibility report has been prepared. For the expansion of Jollygrant Airport as an International Airport, the State Government has been requested to provide land as per the norms.

Dhami has thanked the Union Civil Aviation Minister for the new flights.