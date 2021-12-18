Dhami thanks Railway Minister for approving Dhampur-Kashipur Line Survey

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for directing the officials concerned to conduct the survey for the proposed DhampurKashipur railway line. Dhami had requested the Railway Minister for the Dhampur-Kashipur new rail track. Railway Minister Vaishnaw has issued instructions to officers in this regard and has informed Chief Minister Dhami through a letter informing him of this. The Chief Minister has thanked Railway Minister Vaishnaw for this.