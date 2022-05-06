Dhami to file nomination on 9 May

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will file his nomination for the Champawat by-election on 9 May. BJP’s chief election coordinator and former MLA Kailash Gehtodi from Champawat disclosed today that Dhami would file nomination as the BJP candidate on 9 May. For this, the party is preparing well for the election.

It may be recalled that nominations have begun already for the bypoll after its notification, yesterday.

Gehtodi has been nominated as the representative of Chief Minister Dhami at the Champawat seat. He added that a large number of workers from all the circles would participate in the nomination process on 9 May. Not just the party workers, the common people are also working to make the Chief Minister victorious with a record number of votes. He appealed to all the parties to present a new example by not fielding candidates against the Chief Minister.

Gehtodi further stated that a new script of development would be written in the area as the CM’s constituency.

The sale of nomination papers for the Champawat by-election has begun. Four nomination papers were sold on the first day. Returning Officer Himanshu Kafaltia said that the BJP had bought four sets of nomination papers yesterday. Nomination papers can be filed till 11 May.

So far, Congress has been unable to decide on its candidate for the Champawat by-election. District Congress President Puran Singh Kathait said that the party would announce the name of the candidate soon. He further claimed that the party would not take this by-election lightly, but would bring to light the differences between the BJP’s claims and the ground reality before the people. Sources in Congress claim that former MLA and last time candidate Hemesh Kharkwal is not interested in contesting the bypoll and, therefore, in all probability, there would be a new candidate. Sources further claim that choice of the candidate would be restricted to local candidates only.

The Aam Aadmi Party will also be in the fray in the Champawat by-election. Advocate Madan Singh Mehar, who was AAP’s candidate from Champawat seat in the elections to the assembly this year, is not willing to contest the by-election. However, the party says that it will enter the election fray and will field a new candidate from there.