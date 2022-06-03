Dhami to inaugurate ‘Nityanand Himalayan Research & Study Centre’ at Doon Varsity

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN,1 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will inaugurate the Dr Nityanand Himalayan Study and Research Centre at Doon University on Thursday as leading scientists from across the country gather as part of the “Professional Advancement Programme for Indian Women Researchers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics’ being organised on 2-3 June.

Addressing a press conference at Doon University, today, Vice Chancellor Professor Surekha Dangwal said that this first programme of its kind aims at enhancing the skills and competence of women scientists and researchers of Uttarakhand in particular and from across the country in general. She said that, as part of Prime Minister’s vision to empower women and make them equal partners in nation building, the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), the Union Department of Science and Technology, has come forward to support this workshop-cum-professional programme to help women researchers in science to acquire competence and equal access.

“This endeavour will give ample opportunities to women scientists to further upgrade their knowledge and skills in the field. The programme is in sync with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing skills, incentive and resources to budding women scientists,’’ she declared.

Professor Dangwal added that the Chief Minister would inaugurate the building of the Dr Nityanand Himalayan Research and Study Centre at Doon University on Thursday. The Centre, named after the renowned Himalayan geographer, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 22 crore with the support of the state government and aims at emerging as a centre for excellence in sustainable development of the Himalayan region while integrating science and social science for evidence-based decision making and teaching for sustainable development of the region. Professor Dangwal revealed the Centre has been named to commemorate the unique academic and social contribution of the late Nityanand to nature, people and society in the Himalayas.

It would be a centre of excellence in sustainable development of the Himalayan region and act as a repository of knowledge through integrated teaching, research and policy advocacy and enhance the quality of life of people residing therein.

The two day programme which is being organised under the aegis of the Department of Sciences and Technology (DST) aims at guiding and further enhancing the research skills of the women scientists of Uttarakhand. As many as eight technical sessions would ensure participation of women scientists from across the state and the country. Professor Dangwal said it is a matter of honour and pride that the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) of DST has selected Doon University for the programme.

Ex-Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat would be the chief guest for the cultural evening.

A cultural programme would be organised for the participants and eminent scientists on Thursday evening in which university students from Centre for Uttarakhand Languages, Culture and Performing Arts would present a dance drama on Nanda Raj Jat Yatra.