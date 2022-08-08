Dhami urges Amit Shah to increase assistance for Cooperative Societies

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

NEW DELHI, 6 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, paid a courtesy call on Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi today. The Chief Minister urged the Union Cooperatives Minister to increase the amount of Rs 50,000 per Primary Agriculture Credit Society (PAC) being given by the Central Government. He said that an amount of Rs 3.35 crore had been estimated by the Central Government for 670 PACS, which was less in relation to the expenditure incurred per PAC. The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand was one of the pioneers in PACS computerisation despite being a hill state. Uttarakhand would get a big relief by getting the assistance provided to the hill states in the ratio of 90:10. The Chief Minister said that a total expenditure of Rs 18.76 crore has been made by 670 PACS in Uttarakhand. Dhami added that more than 108 packs of the state had gone online now and were doing their daily transactions digitally on the software. The work of the remaining 502 committees would be completed over next 6 months. The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to Union Cooperatives Minister Amit Shah for the decision to computerise all primary agricultural credit cooperative societies. He said that this would certainly revolutionise the working of societies and would prove to be one of the most important reforms in the cooperative sector. Dhami said that Uttarakhand is one of the leading states in computerization of PACS.