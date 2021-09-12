Dhan Singh Rawat Inaugurates New Medical ICU and Radial Lounge at Max Hospital

The additional ICU will add 10 beds to the hospital which will now have 91 critical care beds | A dedicated “radial angiography lounge” launched to accommodate patients before and after their procedure with aim to minimize the feeling of “hospitalisation”

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 Sep: Health Minister of Uttarakhand, Dhan Singh Rawat today inaugurated Max Super Speciality Hospital’s new Medical ICU for critically ill patients, and a Radial Angiography Lounge for Cardiac Patients. The hospital decided to extend the ICU beds as the demand for critical care beds has been constantly rising. The addition of the 10bedded ICU will increase the number of critical care beds to make it 91, providing a boost to the critical care infrastructure available at the facility. The ICU is equipped with ventilators, monitors, and all the essential medical supplies. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sandeep Singh Tanwar, Vice President Operations & Unit Head, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dehradun said, “The hospital has launched an additional MICU keeping in mind the growing numbers of critical care patients. This is a patient-centric step which will reduce the waiting time to get a critical care bed & enable us to accommodate more patients needing timely intervention, which is the most important step in treating critical patients. Constantly since covid we were facing a challenge of non availability of critical care beds wherein we had to refuse many & that would be sorted to a good extent now. As institute of cardiac sciences in Dehradun is the only place in the region to perform angiography procedure through the radial route, we have launched a dedicated radial angio lounge for ease and comfort to cardiac patients. The procedure is generally done as daycare and the patient is discharged on the same day.” Max Hospital has been proactively involved in saving thousands of precious lives during the trying times of Covid, by accepting the most severe of emergencies and providing world class care to them. A survey has revealed that maximum mortality in Uttarakhand is due to ‘cardiovascular diseases’ (CVDs). Max Hospital has performed the largest number of angiographies and angioplasties in the state with all cardiac modalities under one roof. The hospital has the most comprehensive and state of the art cardiac care in the state.