Dhan Singh seeks Rs 500 cr from Centre for strengthening health services at Char Dham

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Mar: The state government has demanded assistance of Rs 500 crores from the Union Government to strengthen and expand health services on the Char Dham and pilgrimage routes. In this respect, a detailed presentation of the DPR prepared by the Health Department was made before the State Health Minister, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, today. The new plans include upgradation of five medical units under Char Dham as well as establishment of Cardiac Unit, Trauma Centre and Modular Operation Theatre with a Cath Lab at Srinagar Medical College. Along with this, there is also a plan to give incentive allowance to doctors, paramedical staff and other personnel to be deputed on Char Dham Yatra duty.

Rawat today held a meeting of high officials of the Health Department at his official residence in Yamuna Colony. At which the departmental officers presented the plan related to the strengthening and expansion of health services on the four pilgrimage routes including the Char Dham Yatra. Rawat emphasised that every year lakhs of pilgrims from all over India arrive for the Char Dham Yatra, but due to the limited health facilities at these places, it is not possible to ensure proper health cover for pilgrims. In view of this, in the meeting held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the demand for a separate package had been submitted for the expansion of health services in the Char Dham Yatra. The detailed action plan (DPR) is being prepared and sent to the Government of India. This, he said would require about Rs 500 crores and this amount has been sought from the Centre. Of the total amount, an amount of Rs 150 crores will be utilised for the upgradation of Joshimath, Guptkashi, Bhatwadi, Purola and Barkot health centres, Rs 27 crores will be needed for establishment of Cardiac Unit, Trauma Centre and Modular Operation Theatre with Cath Lab at Srinagar Medical College, as well as Transit Hostel and Health at various places. Rs 270 crores will be required for salary allowances and incentives of human resources, Rs 1.5 crore for cardiac mobile van/ambulances. The minister said that, if necessary, a demand will be made to the central government to allow deployment of PG students of medical colleges from other states on the Char Dham Yatra for the duration of the yatra so that better medical facilities may be provided to the pilgrims coming to Uttarakhand from all over the country.

Additional Secretary, Health, Amandeep Kaur, Director General, Health, Dr Vinita Shah, Dr Sujata along with other senior officers were present at the meeting.