Dhiraj Singh Garbyal appointed Haridwar DM

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar , 20 May: The newly appointed District Magistrate, Dhiraj Singh Garbyal , took charge as District Magistrate Haridwar , at the Collectorate on Saturday. He inspected the treasury and took detailed information from the officials regarding the treasury.

Garbyal , after taking charge as District Magistrate, took an important meeting of the officers in the Collectorate, in which he received detailed information from the officers regarding various development schemes going on in Haridwar district, redressal of public problems, encroachment, etc. He instructed the officers to ensure that whatever priorities have been set by the government in various fields, they should be implemented with full dedication.

On reaching the Collectorate premises, the District Magistrate was given a grand welcome and felicitated by presenting a bouquet. He was also given a Guard of Honor on this occasion.

Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Bir Singh Budiyal, Additional District Magistrate (Administration) PL Shah, Senior Treasury Officer Neetu Bhandari, Joint Magistrate Roorkee Abhinav Shah, Joint Magistrate Bhagwanpur Ashish Mishra, SDM Puran Singh Rana, SDM Laksar Gopal Ram Binwal, Special Land Acquisition Officer Brijesh Tiwari, Project Director Rural Development Agency Vikram Singh , District Development Officer Ved Prakash, DPRO Atul Pratap Singh , Chief Horticulture Officer Om Prakash Singh , AR Cooperative Rajesh Chauhan Concerned officers including Minority Welfare Officer Avinash Bhadoria, Chief Agriculture Officer Vijay Devradi, District Mining Officer Pradeep Kumar, Disaster Management Officer Meera Rawat, Chief Personal Officer of District Magistrate Sudesh Kumar, Personal Officer Ramendra were present.

It may be recalled that Garbyal was proactively involved in G-20’s first summit held in Ramnagar successfully. Prior to this appointment he was DM Nainital.