‘Dhrupad Evening’ at Town Hall today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Oct: ‘Sangeetanjali Classical Music Society’ is organising a “Dhrupad Evening” on 22 October at 4.30 p.m. at the Town Hall, here.

According to Pavi Gaur, Coordinator of the programme, Anjana Aiyer from Palampur will sing Dhrupad, and Roman Das from Delhi will present the Pakhawaj. Apart from them, Shruti Kala, Shyam Bhargava, Vibhushit Singh and Atul Bamola, all local artists, will also give performances.

Rahul Jain, President, Gyan Prakash Gupta, Secretary, and other members of the Society, Sunit Agarwal, Neeraj Gupta, Archana Roy, Jagriti Dobhal, Devendra Kandpal, Pradeep Sharma and Indira Pali are actively involved in organising the programme.