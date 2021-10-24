Dhrupad Evening held at Town Hall

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Oct: ‘Dhrupad Evening’ under the aegis of Sangeetanjali Classical Music Society was organised at Town Hall. Sarita Dobhal, S. P. City was the Chief Guest. Anjana S.Aiyer, Robin Das, Jagriti Dobhal, Gyan Prakash Gupta, Narendra Shah, Jagdish Babla & T. K. Agarwal inagurated the evening by lighting the lamp. Neeraj Gupta welcomed the guests the audience. Indroduction of Sangeetanjali was given by Archana Roy. Momentos were gifted to all the artistes, who performed in the musical programmes organised in the past. The main artistes were Aditya Pant, a Specially Abled namely Anjana S. Aiyer (Palampur, H. P.), renowned Dhrupad Singer, Roman Das (Delhi), Pakhawaj Player, Programme Co ordinator Pavi Gaur, Atul Bamola, Shyam Bhargav, Shruti Kala & Vibhushit Singh (Tabla). Anjana S. Aiyer started the Artist, Vandana Singh, Pavi Gaur, Archana Roy & Kiran Ulfat Goyal. Thereafter mementos were given to all Artistes of Dhrupad Evening programme of Dhrupad Singing by presenting Raag Marva, which was highly appreciated by the audience.

Shruti Kala and Pavi Gaur presented Raag Charu Keshi. Atul Bamola presented Raag Bhopali on flute. Shyam Bhargav presented a Thumri and a Ghazal. In the end Roman Das (Delhi) presented Teen Taal on Pakhwaj. Programme was very well conducted by Archana Roy and Neeraj Gupta. Among the few distinguished guests were Avi Nanda, Famous Musician Murali Dhar Jaguri, Pt. Rajeev Marathe, Dr. R. P. Bhatt (D. G. Health, retd.), Gyan Prakash Gupta, Secretary, Indira Pali, Vice President, Suneet Agarwal, Jt.Secretary, Dr.Jagriti Dobhal, Treasurer, Pradeep Sharma, Anil Agarwal, Kamaljeet, Narendra Shah and Atul Vishnoi. Devendra Kandpal, Media Incharge of the Society informed that the Society will not only provide a platform to new upcoming local artistes but also try to promote Uttarakhand folk music in the near future.