Digital India important part of development vision for India: Dhami

CM inaugurates Hexaware Technology local office at Doon Business Park
By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 14 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dham inaugurated the local office of Hexaware Technology at Doon Business Park, Transport Nagar, Dehradun. On this occasion, the Chief Minister expressed hope that Hexaware Technology will definitely succeed in achieving the objective for which this office has been set up in Dehradun. He said that the country is progressing rapidly in the field of technology. The technology sector is becoming a medium of empowerment and is making an important contribution in taking people and the country towards self-reliance.
The Chief Minister said that new India is not only a consumer of technology, but is also playing an active role in the development of technology and its implementation. At the time of 2G, 3G, 4G technologies, India was dependent on other countries for technology, but with 5G, India has created a new history. With 5G, India is setting global standards in telecom technology for the first time. Digitalisation is happening rapidly in India. Digital India is an important part of the country’s broader vision of development. The aim of this vision is to reach the common people with technology that works for the people and works in collaboration with the people. Today, Digital India has provided a platform and a market to all the small traders, small entrepreneurs and artisans. People working in the markets, and even those who are street vendors, are using UPI. It is visible how the power of technology is changing the lives of common people.
The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has made rapid progress in the field of digitalisation. Over the years, UPI has increasingly become a part of the economy and people’s habits in respect of mode of payment. This is the foundation of Digital India, which is a medium to deliver digital services to the last mile person. He said that continuous efforts are being made to improve the systems in the state with technology. He expressed hope that this office of Hexaware Technology will prove to be a milestone in the expansion of IT services.
On this occasion, local MLA Vinod Chamoli, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Director ITDA Nikita Khandelwal, Executive Vice President of Hexaware Technology Hemant Vij, Satendyu Mohanty, Neeta Nambiar were among those present.
