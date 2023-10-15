Digital India important part of development vision for India: Dhami

CM inaugurates Hexaware Technology local office at Doon Business Park

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dham inaugurated the local office of Hexaware Technology at Doon Business Park, Transport Nagar, Dehradun. On this occasion, the Chief Minister expressed hope that Hexaware Technology will definitely succeed in achieving the objective for which this office has been set up in Dehradun. He said that the country is progressing rapidly in the field of technology. The technology sector is becoming a medium of empowerment and is making ancontribution in taking people and the country towards self-reliance.The Chief Minister said that newis not only a consumer of technology, but is also playing an active role in theof technology and its implementation. At the time of 2G, 3G, 4G technologies,was dependent on other countries for technology, but with 5G,has created a new history. With 5G,is setting global standards in telecom technology for the first time. Digitalisation is happening rapidly inis anof the country’s broaderof. The aim of thisis to reach the common people with technology that works for the people and works in collaboration with the people. Today,has provided a platform and a market to all the small traders, small entrepreneurs and artisans. People working in the markets, and even those who are street vendors, are using UPI. It is visible how the power of technology is changing the lives of common people.The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has made rapid progress in the field of digitalisation. Over the years, UPI has increasingly become aof the economy and people’s habits in respect of mode of payment. This is the foundation of, which is a medium to deliverservices to the last mile person. He said that continuous efforts are being made to improve the systems in the state with technology. He expressed hope that this office of Hexaware Technology will prove to be a milestone in the expansion of IT services.On this occasion, local MLA Vinod Chamoli, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Director ITDA Nikita Khandelwal, Executive Vice President of Hexaware Technology Hemant Vij, Satendyu Mohanty, Neeta Nambiar were among those present.