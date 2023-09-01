Digital technology has important role in higher education: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 30 Aug: A seminar was organised on Wednesday by Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University (UTU) in its auditorium regarding the effective use of digital technology in the field of higher education. Discussions were held regarding the effective use of Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology by all the government universities of Uttarakhand and 3 private universities. Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) was the Chief Guest. Former Director of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Prof AN Rai was present as a special guest. On this occasion, all the Vice Chancellors of Government Universities gave presentations one by one about the use of digital technology in the universities and the future action plan.

The Governor appreciated UTU for this initiative and said that the efforts have brought all the universities on one platform. A revolution can be brought about in higher education through the effective use of digital technology. He said technology is the solution to every challenge. Through digital technology, complete fairness and transparency could be brought into the evaluation system along with strengthening the classrooms, laboratories and examination systems at every level.

The use of technology in the universities would increase efficiency and transparency. He expressed happiness that each university has worked according to its potential in the field of technology.

Lt General Singh said that the universities should move towards making digital systems and artificial intelligence-based systems universally accessible.

Prof AN Rai gave a presentation on the role of assessment and accreditation in higher education. Expressing his views on the changes taking place in higher education in NAAC, he said that education in the country cannot be made free, but more attention needs to be paid to inexpensive quality education. Secretary Ravinath Raman also expressed his views on the utility of digital technology in higher education.

Vice Chancellor, UTU, Prof Onkar Singh said that, at the initiative of the Governor, the university has organized this seminar. State Universities would bring a responsible, transparent and excellent educational environment for the students. This seminar would provide an opportunity to share best practices among all universities.

