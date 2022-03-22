Dilip Vengsarkar presented Lifetime Achievement Award

Mumbai, 20 Mar: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to eminent cricketer and coach Dilip Vengsarkar for his outstanding contribution to sports. The Governor also presented various CSR Journal Awards for 2021 to Corporates for their commendable work towards social causes through CSR projects.

Well known social workers Dr Prakash Amte and Dr Mandakini Amte, former Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, editor in chief of CSR Journal Amit Upadhyay and Joint MD Yogesh Shah were also present.

Jindal Steel and Power, ICICI Lombard, Mahindra Rural Housing were among the Corporates who were given the 4th CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2021.