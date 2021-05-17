Dinesh Mansera appointed CM’s Media Advisor

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 May: Haldwani based senior journalist Dinesh Mansera has been appointed Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s media advisor.

It may be recalled that Tirath Singh Rawat took over as Chief Minister in the month of March and, so far, had not appointed any one as his media advisor. The appointment will be co-terminus with post of the present CM and, as per the appointment order, will remain valid till 28 February, 2022, or earlier if terminated by the chief minister.

A temporary post has been created for the new media advisor and the incumbent will not have any right to claim a permanent position with the government on account of holding this position.

Mansera, based in Haldwani, was associated in the recent past with NDTV and with a number of print publications in Hindi for the past two decades.