Dinesh Panwar Overall Champ at Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 21 May: The three-day “Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament-2023”, organised by Raj Bhavan Golf Club, Nainital, from 19 to 21 May, concluded on Sunday. As many as 125 golfers from different parts of the country participated in this tournament.

In the prize distribution programme organised at the Raj Bhavan, here, the winners and runners-up in various categories were awarded by the Governor, Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), who is also the Chairman of the Raj Bhavan Golf Club.

Dinesh Panwar was the overall Champion of the 18th Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament. Ashish Jain was declared the runner-up. The winner in Best Net category was Vishal Bansal and the runner-up was Group Captain Vivek Rawat.

For the first time in the tournament, three golfers, TP Singh, Vikas Tandon and Raghav Karla won the Hole in One title. Col SC Gupta was the winner in Super Veteran Grass category and Col UC Kothari was the winner in Super Veteran Runner Best Net. In the female category, Dr Srishty Dhaun was the winner and Sujata Kadayan was the runner-up. Mayank Gupta was the winner in the Veteran Gross category. Group Captain NP Singh was the winner in the Veteran Net category. Vijender Jit Singh Tomar and Rusank Sijwali were given the title of Emerging Golfer. Medhansh S Bisht was awarded as the Most Promising Golfer. Raghav Kalra was the winner in the age group of 15-18 years. Vivaan Agarwal was declared first in (12-15) age group and Mohammad Maz Mansoor in under 12 years age group.

Lt-General Singh congratulated the winning golfers at the prize distribution function. He said that all the golfers will have enjoyed the natural beauty of the place along with playing golf. The Governor said that the golf players and their families from different parts of the country are brand ambassadors of Uttarakhand Tourism in the true sense. He expressed confidence that when they would go back home from Nainital, they would tell more people about the natural beauty of the place and the hospitality, and inspire them to visit Uttarakhand. He said that one of the important objectives of this golf competition is to promote tourism of Uttarakhand including Nainital.

The Governor further stated that, in the last few years, efforts have been made to connect the Raj Bhavan Golf Course with the common people. The Raj Bhavan Golf Course is also being made available for school children. He expressed happiness at the growing interest of women and youth in golf. He was confident that national and international level players from Uttarakhand would emerge in the coming years. He said that efforts would also be made to make the tournament better.

ADC Major Tarun Kumar, Secretary of the Golf Club, thanked all the people associated with this event.

Present on this occasion were First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Secretary to Governor Ravinath Raman, Commissioner, Kumaon Division, Deepak Rawat, IG Dr Nilesh Anand Bharne, Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadoria, SSP Pankaj Bhatt, Amit Srivastava, Finance Controller Dr Trupti Srivastava, Joint Director, Information, Dr Nitin Upadhyay, oldest member of the golf club, Squadron Leader DS Majithia, Sachin Chamoli, Ved Prakash Mohar along with golfers and their families.

The prize distribution programme was conducted by Golf Captain Col Harish Chandra Shah (Retd).