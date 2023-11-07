Directions given to complete all smart city projects before 30 Nov

Smart City Management Board meeting held

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 4 Nov: The 27th meeting of the Board of Management of Dehradun Smart City was held today under the chairmanship of Commissioner Garhwal in the office of Dehradun Smart City. In the meeting, a detailed information about the work done under Dehradun Smart City was given by Sonika, Chief Executive Officer of Dehradun Smart City and the District Magistrate Dehradun in front of the Board of Management. She also gave a presentation before the Board.

In the meeting, some important decisions were also taken in the board meeting. One important decision was to reduce the bus fare for the Dehradun city-Dehradun Airport bus to the normal fare. At present, a special bus fare is charged on the bus plying between Dehradun Airport to the Dehradun City and vice versa. In addition, the Board of Management of Smart City Project also approved the proposal to hand over the newly developed Parade Ground to MDDA for maintenance.