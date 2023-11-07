Directions given to complete all smart city projects before 30 Nov

Smart City Management Board meeting held
By Arun Pratap Singh
Dehradun, 4 Nov: The 27th meeting of the Board of Management of Dehradun Smart City was held today under the chairmanship of Commissioner Garhwal in the office of Dehradun Smart City. In the meeting, a detailed information about the work done under Dehradun Smart City was given by Sonika, Chief Executive Officer of Dehradun Smart City and the District Magistrate Dehradun in front of the Board of Management. She also gave a presentation before the Board.
In the meeting, some important decisions were also taken in the board meeting. One important decision was to reduce the bus fare for the Dehradun city-Dehradun Airport bus to the normal fare. At present, a special bus fare is charged on the bus plying between Dehradun Airport to the Dehradun City and vice versa. In addition, the Board of Management of Smart City Project also approved the proposal to hand over the newly developed Parade Ground to MDDA for maintenance.
Apart from this, instructions were also given by Commissioner Garhwal that in view of the upcoming investors meet, the Dehradun Municipal Corporation (Nagar Nigam), MDDA and Smart City Board should coordinate with each other and ensure completion of all their work before 30 November.
It was further decided to make a proposal for grant of permission to the Municipal Corporation for advertisement of the Variable Message Display installed by Dehradun Smart City. The proposal will also include sharing of revenue generated from the Variable Message Displays between the stakeholders.
Vinay Shankar Pandey, Commissioner Garhwal, Ram Singh, Deputy Secretary, Government of India, Chief Executive Officer Smart City Sonika, MDDA Vice Chairman Banshidhar Tiwari, Municipal Commissioner Manuj Goyal, Ashok Kumar Pandey, Additional Director, Directorate of Urban Development, were present in the board meeting. Neelima Garg, Chief General Manager, Jal Sansthan and Smart City officials were present on the occasion.