Disaster affected to be offered various compensation options

Cabinet approves rehabilitation policy for Joshimath

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Feb: A policy proposed by the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department regarding payment of compensation to and rehabilitation of the disaster affected families of Joshimath was today approved by the Cabinet.

The major points of the said policy include a formula on fixation of rates for compensation, for which several options will be given to the disaster affected persons or families. The compensation amount will include compensation for land as well as for the building.

For fixation of compensation rate for land, it was decided that the rate would be decided after the submission of the reports of technical institutes that are presently undertaking research in the area.

On the other hand, regarding rate of compensation for residential buildings, it has been decided that the cost of buildings will be worked out by applying cost index to the plinth area rates of CPWD. According to the above, after deducting the amount of depreciation of the affected building from the cost of construction, the remaining amount will be given to the affected persons or families. Five slabs have been fixed for determination of the compensation for constructed buildings, be it shops or other commercial establishments like hotels, restaurants or dhabas. Compensation will be provided as per the prescribed slab.

The Policy also includes various options for assistance towards permanent rehabilitation of the disaster affected. In all, three options will be given to the affected families or persons. Under the first option, the person or family can get compensation for their damaged residential building at the prescribed rate and compensation for land on the basis of rates to be determined in future on the basis of reports of technical institutions.

Under the second option, the maximum area of land up to 75 square meters (50 meters for building construction and 25 meters for cow shed/other works) can be provided to the disaster affected person for the construction of a residential building, while also paying to him or her, the compensation for the building.

Under the third option, the disaster affected can demand a residential building constructed similar to the earlier land and building. Buildings will be constructed by the state government on land up to the maximum area of 50 square meters, and 25 meters of land will be made available for cow sheds/other works.

In the case of shops or other commercial establishments, too, the disaster affected families can choose one of three options. Under the first option, (called Option 4 in the policy, while the first three options are for residential buildings), the disaster affected can get compensation for their damaged commercial building/shop at the prescribed rate, and compensation for the land on the basis of the rates to be determined in future on the basis of reports of technical institutions.

Under the second option (called Option 5 in the policy), if the disaster-affected person demands land for a shop/business establishment after receiving the compensation for the building, then in such a situation land up to a maximum area of 15 square meters will be provided to him or her for the construction of the shop/business establishment.

Under the third option (Option 6 in the policy), if there is a demand for a shop/business establishment built by the owner of a disaster affected shop/business establishment, then in such a situation, the shop/business establishment will be made available by the State Government on the land up to the maximum area of 15 square meters at the identified site.

Besides this, the policy also includes arrangement for employment or compensation of families or individuals living on rent in disaster affected areas of Joshimath. If a person in Joshimath, who has been working in the disaster affected area of Joshimath for more than one year by taking a shop on rent and due to the disaster both the land and the building of the shop/business establishment is declared unsafe due to which employment has been affected, then such persons will be provided a one-time financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs.

In the policy, provision for retrofitting damages has also been made. Based on the report of the survey conducted by the technical institutes, a separate decision will be taken regarding grant of assistance for retrofitting of buildings situated on land declared safe, according to the intensity of the damage.

All the options carry certain conditions attached to them. If valid records of ownership of land / building are not available with any affected family, then the decision will be taken on the basis of affidavit along with various due bills provided by government departments to such families like electricity bill, water tax, sewer tax, building tax etc. The bills must be of a period before January 2, 2023.

Before paying the relief amount for the land, it will have to be ensured that all the dues related to the land have been paid by them. The final payment of the relief amount will be made to the affected people concerned only after the departments concerned issue a “No Dues Certificate” in this regard. Relief assistance will be distributed to the affected families/individuals on the basis of the survey and measurement done by the sanctioned funds survey team.

Before payment of rehabilitation package/relief assistance, the advance amount of Rs 1 lakh only or home grant if any distributed earlier to the affected families shall be adjusted against the final payment due to the affected families.

According to the option chosen by the owner of the affected land / building / shop, the work of giving compensation and allotment of land / house / shop will be done by the committee constituted under the chairmanship of SDM, Joshimath. The affected person dissatisfied with the compensation will have a right to appeal before the committee constituted under the chairmanship of Additional District Magistrate, Chamoli.