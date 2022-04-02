Discipline important for students: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Apr: Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (Retd) saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” at the Raj Bhawan Auditorium on Friday. Along with the Governor more than 155 students and teachers of Government Girls Inter College, Rajpur Road, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Hathibarkala, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Upper Camp, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Birpur, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Hathibarkala, Gorkha Military Inter College, Garhi Cantt, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Shankarpur, Doon University, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical University, UPES and Uttaranchal University were also present. Governor Singh expressed confidence that event would motivate crores of students across the country as well as others. Students would get to learn a lot from the thoughts of the Prime Minister. Like a parent, the Prime Minister boosted the morale of the students and guided them. His every word was informative and useful for the students and also the public.

The Governor conveyed his best wishes to the students for the upcoming examinations. He told the students that it was most important to identify self worth. Self-discipline and introspection were also very important qualities.