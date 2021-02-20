Discovery Channel to air ‘Explore Uttarakhand’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Feb: Discovery Channel, in collaboration with Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB), is all set to present a new original two-part film, titled ‘Explore Uttarakhand’. Providing audiences the chance to engage through stunning visuals of Uttarakhand, the film is all set to premiere on 20 and 21 February on Discovery Channel. It explores spiritual yoga destinations and adrenaline packed adventure sports that are held in the snow filled mountains of the state.

Through this two-part film, viewers will get to witness the scenic Uttarakhand and familiarise themselves with its adventure sports and treasure of yoga and wellness. The film documents adventure activities in Uttarakhand that are some of the most challenging in the entire Indian subcontinent, attracting adrenaline seeking sport professionals and enthusiasts from all around the globe. Along with this, the ancient science of Yoga will be presented, which traces its beginnings to Uttarakhand.

State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said in this regard, “Uttarakhand is a beautiful state that holds the privilege of being in the path of the mighty Himalayan Ranges. There are many famous shrines and places here like our Chardham, Hemkund Sahib, Haridwar and Rishikesh and others that have attracted tourists from all over the world. Uttarakhand, which has also become the preferred film destination in past years, is also attracting tourists from all around the globe. Through Explore Uttarakhand on Discovery Channel, we humbly welcome you to this divinely blissful and fabulous state of ours.”

Secretary Tourism Dilip Jawalkar asserts, “Uttarakhand is a heavenly destination when it comes to offering various adventure activities to tourists. Over the last few years, we have been constantly working to develop infrastructure to promote adventure and wellness tourism in Uttarakhand. The documentary film, “Explore Uttarakhand’’, will play an important role in reaching national and international audiences.”

“At Discovery, we believe in bringing factual stories to our audiences that not only entertain but leave them with an enriching experience and a better understanding of the world. The two-part documentary is a visually stunning film that captures the tremendous beauty of the state of Uttarakhand and the Himalayan Ranges. We are delighted to join hands with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board to bring to the fore hidden gems from the destination, aiming to inspire people to experience the mesmerising beauty and versatility the state has to offer,” adds Megha Tata, Managing Director- South Asia, Discovery Communications India.