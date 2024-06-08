Discussion on control of tobacco use & health risks held at Himalayan Hospital

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Jun: A discussion was held at Himalayan Hospital, Jolly Grant, regarding the increasing use of tobacco amongst the general public and the deadly diseases caused by it. Experts emphasized upon the need for widespread public awareness campaigns about tobacco-related diseases.

The event was organised under the joint aegis of the Department of Community Medicine at the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) and the Cancer Research Institute (CRI).

During the programme, CRI Director

Dr Sunil Saini mentioned that the World Health Organisation identified six most effective tobacco control measures in 2008. These include monitoring tobacco use and prevention policies, protecting people from tobacco smoke, offering help to quit smoking, warning about the dangers of tobacco, banning tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship, and increasing taxes on tobacco.

Prem Taneja and Dr Agarwal expressed concern over growing tobacco use amongst the youth. They emphasised including young people in the tobacco control campaign. Mamta Thapa, Director of the Balaji Seva Sansthan, advocated for strict regulations on tobacco marketing and sales, promoting smoke-free environments, and educating youth about the harms of tobacco use. Dr Shelly Vyas from Community Medicine mentioned that the hospital offers nicotine replacement therapy and behavioural counselling programmes available at the Himalayan Hospital. Additionally, continuous awareness camps are organised in rural and urban areas.

On this occasion, the Director of Hospital Services, Dr Hemchand Pandey, Dr RS Saini, Dr Abhay Srivastava, Dr Neha Sharma, Dr Vipul Nautiyal, Dr Abhishek Kandwal and representatives from various departments were among those present.