Discussion on NEP 2020 at School Level

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 4 May: Sunrise Academy Management Society hosted a Key discussion on the role of National Education Policy 2020 at the School level . Educators, administrators and policy makers gathered to explore the transformative potential of policies for shaping the future of education.

Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ former Education Minister, MP Haridwar graced the occasion as the Chief Guest in the program. The other distinguished guests were Dr Kashi Nath Jena, Vice-chancellor Himalayiya University, Dr Anuj S Singh, Principal Prakriti Valley School .

Dr Kashi Nath Jena mentioned that NEP 2020 is a platform for collaborative learning, skill education and experiential learning. Dr Anuj S Singh delivered an insightful keynote address. He underscored the impact of NEP 2020 in revolutionizing the educational landscape by fostering holistic development, critical thinking and innovation among students.

Nitu Tomar the speaker delivered an illuminating address contextualizing ECCE in NEP 2020 .

Distinguished guests, Principals from various schools shared their expertise and experiences providing valuable insights into the practical implications of implementing NEP 2020 at the school level .

The highlight of the discussion was the address by Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. He delved into various intricate aspects of NEP 2020 and mentioned that the policy is the tool to nurture a generation of lifelong learners equipped to thrive 21st century. He emphasized on aligning policy goal with ground realities and fostering inclusivity.