Dispute over Krishna Palace Cinema Hall land

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Feb: Krishna Palace Cinema Hall’s owners allegedly are involved in a legal tussle amongst themselves over a property dispute. A resident of Rajendra Nagar, Jagdish Bhatia, is a partner in Bhatia Enterprises. This firm was established in 1999. The firm had 8 partners in total and was registered under the participation act. It was then decided that Kishan Lal Bhatia, a partner in the firm, would look after all the financial dealings of the firm, reveals Jagdish. Moreover, as per the firm’s provisions, the records of money transactions were to be maintained and could be accessed by any of the partners at any point in time. Jitendra Bhatia succeeded his father Kishan Lal Bhatia and looked after the firm’s finances.

A collective decision by all the partners led them to buy land in the Chakrata Road area and Krishna Palace Cinema Hall was built there. The movie hall opened in 1977. After several decades, all the successors of the firm decided to demolish the cinema hall and distribute the property amongst themselves. In 2019, it was decided that all the partners should get their share of the property. An agreement was signed to ensure the same. Meanwhile, the cinema hall was demolished.

For the past one and a half years, the complainant is chasing all the accused to get his share of the property but none of them is paying heed. Moreover, the complainant had been denied access to the records of money transactions done so far.

In September 2021, Jagdish found out that Jitendra Bhatia had allegedly forged documents and claimed the firm’s property to be the personal property of his father Kishan Lal Bhatia. Not only this, but the accused had also transferred the property to Gulshan Bhatia, Raj Kumar Bhatia, Manoj Bhatia, Vijay Kumar Bhatia, and Prem Kumar Bhatia. A case has been registered in Kotwali police station under sections 34, 120-B, 420, 406, 467, 468, 471, 504, 506 IPC against Jitendra Bhatia, Gulshan Bhatia, Raj Kumar Bhatia, Manoj Bhatia, Vijay Kumar Bhatia, Saroj Bhatia, Prem Kumar Bhatia, Dinesh Bhatia, Amit Bhatia, and Jay Bhatia.

“The allegations are all fake. The property does not belong to the complainant. We will fight it in the court,” declared one of the accused, Gulshan Bhatia.

The case is under investigation and documents are being verified, said police.