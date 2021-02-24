District Level Umpiring & Scoring Workshop begins

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Feb: The District Cricket Association Dehradun has begun its first ever workshop for Umpires and Scorers. This is the first Association to do so. The workshop will be of 3 days distributed over various sessions for umpiring and scoring from 23 to 28 February.

The main objective is to update and refresh the basic Rules and Norms of Umpiring so that the standard is raised at District Level Events.

Shekhar Arya and Anshul Dhiman, BCCI level one Umpires are the Educators for the Workshop.

Qualified candidates will be given a chance to Umpire/Score in the District League and other District Cricket Association events.

The workshop was inaugurated, today, by PC Verma, Ninu Sehgal (President, District Cricket Association, Dehradun), Vijay Pratap Malla (Secretary), Sumit Dobhal (Cricket Operations, Dehradun).